SARASOTA – Are you financially literate?

With the stock marking bouncing up and down, there are many questions about the investment environment and housing market.

In partnership with Cumberland Advisors and Global Interdependence Center, Financial Literacy Day was held that the University of Sarasota-Manatee.

Financial experts were ready to answer hard- hitting money questions about investments, retirements, the stock market and what millennials should be doing to prepare for the future. This all-day event was designed to target the market we live in today. CEO and President of Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Raphael Bostic says he was shocked hearing about the lack of affordable housing.

“We know that housing instability translates into stress and people making people decisions because of that stress .So if we can get people into a better more stable environment that positions them to do well in schools and they have to move all the time .It helps the parents be better at the labor force hold jobs and sustain them, so making sure that housing isn’t the barrier that prevents stability and thing that’s something we all need to do,” said Raphael Bostic.

Bostic says millennials should focus on saving for retirement, managing credit well and how they are spending money every day.