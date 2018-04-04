SARASOTA – Sarasota residents remember the day Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

April Glasco, the CEO of Second Chance Last Opportunity, a nonprofit in Sarasota, says King’s legacy is why she decided to start her business on the street named after him.

“Dr. Martin Luther King inspired me to start this non-profit organization to come on Martin Luther King. I could have gone anywhere, but Martin Luther King was where I need to be to encourage to educate to empower,” said Glasco.

Sarasota resident Angelia Singleton remembers the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. She was 21 years old, living in St. Augustine.

“He was going to come to St. Augustine the day he was assassinated. My sister and I we left FAMU, we left school when we heard he was going to be there because we wanted to see him,” said Singleton.

Singleton also remembers how King’s death sparked riots and marches.

“My dad says now you all I know how you all are feeling and I know you all would like to do the march and everything, but if you do the march, which we started, and anyone goes to jail then I’m not coming to bail you out,” said Singleton.

So they marched in attempt to integrate St. Augustine beaches.

“Very upset when we went to the beach because they were setting dogs on us in the water. So we had to leave there because we know that they were taking people to jail and my dad had already warned us that he wasn’t coming to bail us out,” said Singleton.