SARASOTA COUNTY – USA Today says Marie Selby Botanical Gardens ranks as the top small garden to visit during springtime in the United States.

USA Today says the former home of William and Marie Selby now turned into a tropical oasis, is home to some beautiful and rare plants.

Communications Director Mischa Kirby says visitors have the advantage of experiencing the whole garden due to its size in contrast with larger gardens. She says Selby researches something no other establishment does.

“Spring is a great time any time to visit a garden especially Selby Gardens. We are the only botanical garden in the world that studies epiphytes. So those are orchids and bromeliads and other plants that grow on top of other plants to get to the sun.”

Kirby says in January USA Today ranked Selby Gardens “Warhol Flowers in the Factory” as the best exhibit in the country. This exhibit runs till June 30.