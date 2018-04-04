SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is warning Suncoast residents to look out for a phone scam.

The sheriff’s office tweeted today saying, We received two reports this week of a caller claiming to be SCSO lieutenant ‘Paul Kruger,’ advising the victim had an outstanding warrant and owed them money.”

The phone number used was 941-232-7735.

There is no lieutenant by that name at the Sheriff’s Office and deputies say they will never demand any payment over the phone.