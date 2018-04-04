MANATEE COUNTY – The Anna Maria Island City Pier was decimated by Hurricane Irma last fall. Now, commissioners are moving forward with its reconstruction.

They narrowly approved a tropical hardwood material called Kebony to be used on the pier, and they were also given a timetable for its reconstruction.

Ayers Associates of Tampa told the commissioners he expects the reconstruction of the pier to be completed by December 2019.

The Herald-Tribune reports plank removal is expected to begin on May 15 and should take two weeks. Demolition is expected to begin on June 18 and end in the middle of September. Then, building the platform is expected to start in late August and conclude July 15 2019.

Finally, work on the bait shop and restaurant is scheduled to begin in April 2019.