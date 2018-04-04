MANATEE COUNTY – Dakota Jibson, 23, is charged with the murder of 50-year-old Veronica Polite.

Polite was dumped in a wooded area off 18th St. East in Bradenton and set on fire Sunday, April 1. Her body was found the next morning.

“It wasn’t like she was going with him against her will, this was a very willing thing they were basically out partying together,” said Dave, Bristow, Spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Polite, who was legally blind, was last seen with Jibson Sunday night, driving around according to two witnesses.

“Then something obviously very very bad happened between then an argument and he ended up killing her,” said Bristow.

An autopsy report reveals Polite suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head and burns to her upper body.

“What made him do this, I’m not sure we will ever know for sure,” said Bristow.

Jibson was denied bond and will remain in the Manatee County Jail.

“We don’t know what that something was it may come out eventually but what we know is we have him off the streets,” said Bristow.