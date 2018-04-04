SARASOTA – Sarasota’s Church of the Redeemer is expanding its property and the expansion requires the removal of a 60-year-old resident.

A beautiful magnolia tree was planted in the 1950’s and now it’s uprooting.

“We need a little more space on this piece of property for our new building,” Father Charleston Wilson said.

Church of the Redeemer’s Head of Capital Projects, Andy Dorr, says moving this tree is the first step in a ten-year-long project.

“To add to our community and education facilities here at the Church of the Redeemer,” Dorr said.

The church is the only low-rise building on the Bayfront so Dorr wants to preserve 30% of its green space.

“We had to use the footprint of, basically, our parking lot, and the tree was right in the corner; so we had two choices: To cut it down or to relocate it,” Dorr said.

Its new home is just across the street along Gulf Stream Ave., but moving a tree this big is not so easy.

“We’ve never moved a magnolia this size before,” Tom Younkman, president of Younkman’s Bamboo Gardens, said.

The uprooting has been six months in the making to ensure a successful transfer.

“We went all the way around and dug a trench where the root ball was supposed to be; we put some material in there to help the roots generate new hair roots,” Younkman said.

Everyone is hoping the tree will take to its new home.

Wilson says the change from private to city property is symbolic.

“It’s exciting for us as Christians, especially when we think of growth and trees,” Wilson said. “It’s very interesting that Sarasota and Church of the Redeemer are both growing and flourishing.”

The official groundbreaking of the church’s new building is May 20th.