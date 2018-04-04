MANATEE COUNTY – Although a weak Hurricane Irma passed through Manatee County last September, the storm still caused around $50 million in damage. That’s why a Manatee expo aims to help business owners better prepare for the next hurricane season.

On April 26, the county will host its Third Annual Business Recovery Expo at the Bradenton Area Convention Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The free seminar is meant to help business owners and operators create “a continuity plan” should a major storm or other disaster strike.

According to federal authorities, after a community experiences a disaster like a hurricane, about 40% of small businesses failed to reopen. The county’s goal is make that percentage as low as possible.