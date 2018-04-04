MANATEE COUNTY – Although a weak Hurricane Irma passed through Manatee County last September, the storm still caused around $50 million in damage. That’s why a Manatee expo aims to help business owners better prepare for the next hurricane season.

On April 26, the county will host its Third Annual Business Recovery Expo at the Bradenton Area Convention Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The free seminar is meant to help business owners and operators create “a continuity plan” should a major storm or other disaster strike.

According to federal authorities, after a community experiences a disaster like a hurricane, about 40% of small businesses failed to reopen. The county’s goal is make that percentage as low as possible.

SHARE
Previous articleEmergency workers perform emergency response drill
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com