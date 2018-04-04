SARASOTA- A new superbug is discovered in the UK, and researchers say it’s only a matter of time before we see it in the United States. This new bug is an untreatable strain of the STD gonorrhea.

Gonorrhea is one of the most common STD’s, but the new untreatable Gonorrhea “superbug” is popping up, with the most recent case discovered in the UK.

“The last antibiotics that we have for gonorrhea,” Shukla said. “This patient is resistant to it. I believe in Australia there is also two other cases that have proven likely.”

Associate Director of Clinical Research for CAN Community Health Prerak Shukla says it’s only a matter of time before it spreads to the US.

“This is years in the making there have been multiple warning signs of drug resistant gonorrhea.”

Including an increase in STD’s and overuse of antibiotics.

“The treatment for gonorrhea is two part,” R.N. Kacee Homer said. “People in this country are resistant to one part, people in another country are resistant to another. In this particular case he’s resistant to bother.”

Gonorrhea can cause infections in the genitals, rectum and throat and is often mistreated.

“It presents like strep throat,” Homer said. “It feels like strep, it looks like strep, they’ll be treated for strep and that also helps build resistance.”

The best way to prevent getting a superbug is the same way to prevent getting a regular STD, safe sex.”

“We issue condoms, they’re free,” Homer said. “And you know talking to your partner is important, but you are ultimately responsible for yourself.”

The only way to know you have the superbug is if the standard treatment doesn’t work. So, it’s important to go to follow-up appointments.

“If you’re seeing your physician and you come up positive for something,” Homer said. “They are absolutely going to test you at your follow-up after that to make sure that it’s been successful.”