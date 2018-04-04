SARASOTA – Andrew Pollack, whose only daughter was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, was on the Suncoast this week.

Pollack is a coach on the St. Thomas Aquinas lacrosse team which played Tuesday night at Cardinal Mooney. Before the game, Pollack praised Sarasota County schools for stationing a school resource officer at every elementary school.

The Herald-Tribune reports Pollack pushed for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, signed into law by Scott last month, requiring a safe-school officer at each school in the state. He said it isn’t about guns because the gun debate will likely rage on for decades while vulnerable school children are targeted.

Now that Florida is securing its schools, Pollack is bringing “Meadow’s Movement” to the other 49 states. He says if he has to attend school board meetings and legislative sessions across the country, he will.