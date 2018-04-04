BRADENTON – For the first time in nearly a decade, Manatee County performed a “boots-on-the-ground” emergency response drill.

Normally, Manatee County first responders prepare for the upcoming hurricane season with a drill at their emergency operations center, but because of Hurricane Irma, this year would be different.

A convoy of about 25 vehicles took the 45-minute journey from the Manatee County Public Works building on 26th Avenue East and sent lights and sirens down State Road 62 to Duette Fire and Rescue. Nearly two miles down the road at Duette Preserve, the fictional town of Mosaic was in ruins.

The Bradenton Herald reports not only did the typical public safety officers participate, but representatives from Manatee County Public Works, All-Hazard Incident Management Team, Florida Power & Light and Peace River Electric Cooperative were also present.

In all, nearly 75 people took part in the drill.