SARASOTA – Embracing Our Differences is celebrating their 15th anniversary with their annual outdoor art exhibit at Bayfront Park.

The organization received over 8,000 entries from 98 countries for this year’s exhibit.

In honor of their 15th anniversary, 15 of the pieces on display represent a special collection of past artworks.

EOD has come a long way in their 15 years, and as Associate Executive Director, Sarah Wertheimer, says, it shows in the art work.

“It’s evolved, so, it’s not just race, religion, ethnicity. A lot of that is also displayed here, but there are so many different themes. A lot of different bullying issues that are being dealt with, body image, mental illness, so many different topics that are represented through the art.”

The winning quotes and art will be showcased April 4th-June 1st.