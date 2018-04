MANATEE COUNTY – Early Monday morning, the body of 50–year–old Veronica Polite was found in a wooded area off 18th Street East in Bradenton. Deputies said she had been murdered and her body was set on fire.

Last night, detectives arrested 23–year–old Dakota Jibson in connection with her death.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesman, Jibson was identified as a suspect on Monday. He was charged with murder on Tuesday.

Deputies say he is expected to have a first appearance later on Wednesday.