SARASOTA – Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier has issued a countywide recreational burn ban effective immediately due to the dry weather conditions and an increased chance of wildfires.

A press release from the county says the burn ban will remain in effect until weather conditions change and the chance of wildfire decreases.

“The only exception to the ban is cooking fires used on outdoor grills. Residents are reminded to never leave a grill unattended while cooking and ensure the grill is in a safe location. Before disposing of coals, it is important to ensure that the coals are completely cooled,” Regnier said.

The City of Venice and City of North port will also have a burn ban in effect.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.