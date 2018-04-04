SARASOTA – A brazen jewelry store heist in downtown Sarasota is caught on tape.

The break-in happened at around 1 a.m. on March 29th at Estate Coin and Jewelry Galleria.

Surveillance shows two people, possibly a man and a woman wearing hoodies, smashing display cases and stealing anywhere from $50-$100,000 worth of jewelry and coins.

The Sarasota Police Department says these crooks may be pros; they were in and out of the store in about a minute.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department or Sarasota Crime Stoppers.