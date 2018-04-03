VENICE – A Venice family was reunited with their pet German Shepard on Tuesday, after he was lost for over a week.

According to a Facebook post from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office,

Marine Deputy Mike Watson helped them find their 5-year-old German Shepherd, Rex, who was missing for eight days.

The family just moved to Venice in August and recently experienced a loss less than two weeks ago when they had to put down their other German Shepard, who was 15 years old.

A kayaker in the area spotted Rex on a mangrove island along the intercostal waterway in Venice.

Deputy Watson along with the Sheriff’s Office helicopter responded, and were able to coax Rex on board.

According to Rex’s owner, he was adopted from the Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois.

Rex is doing well today despite a few stomach issues and lethargy.