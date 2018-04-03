SARASOTA – Time is running out to get into the mix for the Sarasota–Manatee Ohio State Alumni Golf Tournament.

Check in is at 7:30 a.m. this Saturday morning, April 7th, and tee–off is at 8:30 a.m. The tournament will be played at the Meadows on the Highlands course.

The proceeds from the golf, the raffle and the auctions go towards scholarships for Suncoast high school students who will be attending the Ohio State University. Dozens have already received scholarships.

Email Jim McMahon at buckeyejp45@gmail.com to get more information.