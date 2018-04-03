SARASOTA COUNTY – The Toasted Mango Café in Sarasota has something to brag about these days.

Toasted Mango Café says the Food Network rated their delicious toasted mango waffle as best in the state of Florida.

The texture is crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside.

Co-owner Kimberly Duffy says a representative from Food Network came down tasted the waffle and the restaurant ended up winning the competition.

She says they dress up it with some sweet ingredients.

“It’s a beautiful looking waffle. The fresh mango that’s that nice bright yellowy orange color the toasted coconut and of course the white whip cream against our red plates here which stimulates hunger.”

Duffy says they offer Mango French Toast as well.

She co owns another restaurant known for their burgers up in Bradenton called Council’s.