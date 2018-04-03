SARASOTA – High school baseball from Sarasota High as Clyde “The Glide” Metcalf and the Sailors took on Manatee.

2–0 Sailors when Nick Winkelmeyer lofts one to left, but in comes Rich Averill to make a great catch, and keep the Sailors off the board in that inning.

Speaking of keeping off the board, Sarasota starter Dave Barrett pitched 6 shutout innings for the Sailors.

Then, he got some insurance when Michael Dorso doubles the other way and brings home Owen Ayers to make it 3–0.

Jack Duffy then made it 4–0 with an RBI double bringing in Dorso.

The Sailors won 4–0 to improve their district record to 4–1.