SARASOTA – Governor Scott signed the legislation into law and maintains that it is designed to protect property owners and beach goers.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the bill dictates that property owners control the land above the mean high–tide level.

Opponents say it will be confusing for tourists and changes the way some beach communities control who has access to their beaches.

The law also mandates that local governments can no longer pass ordinances to change beach access.

The law will allow local governments to take the issue to local circuit courts to allow judges to decide the issue based on photos, facts and history.