SARASOTA – Governor Scott signed the legislation into law and maintains that it is designed to protect property owners and beach goers.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the bill dictates that property owners control the land above the mean high–tide level.

Opponents say it will be confusing for tourists and changes the way some beach communities control who has access to their beaches.

The law also mandates that local governments can no longer pass ordinances to change beach access.

The law will allow local governments to take the issue to local circuit courts to allow judges to decide the issue based on photos, facts and history.

SHARE
Previous articleFruitville neighborhood may welcome homeless shelter
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com