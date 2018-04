MANATEE COUNTY – A vehicle versus a motorcycle claims the life of a victim in Bradenton causing major traffic delays.

Florida Highway Patrol reports it took place just after 6:30 P.M. on the 6900 block of U.S. 41.

A motorcyclist died after colliding with an Avalanche.

Deputies and patrol officers forced southbound traffic to pass through the Exxon gas station adjacent to the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.