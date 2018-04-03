VENICE – A happy ending for a Suncoast family after reuniting with their dog who was missing for eight days.

Overcome with emotion Bob Welter is thankful to have his dog Rex home.

“He’s like part of the family like a son or daughter to me and I have eight kids so it’s like my ninth kid,” said Welter.

Welter says his youngest son has Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and has frequent anxiety attacks.

“He’s out there and he gets a little bit bent out of shape, he tries to calm him down a little bit,” said Welter.

Rex went missing on March 25th, he escaped from the lanai of Welter’s aunts home.The family was traveling to their hometown of Chicago when he got the call.

“I couldn’t drive I pulled over and I said I can’t lose two dogs in a month,” said Welter.

Cubby, the family’s other dog got an infection and died days before. Cutting his vacation short, Welter returned home and began the search for Rex.

Welter says he never lost hope but began to worry. Monday a woman spotted Rex in the Mangroves. With the help of Sarasota County Sheriff Marine Deputy,Mike Watson, they were able to rescue Rex safely.

“That they would take that much time put a helicopter in the air for the officer to take that much consideration for a dog, there’s no words,” said Welter.