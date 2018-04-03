SARASOTA – Soon, this lot that is located almost just directly across from the fair grounds and Penn West park will become a homeless facility.

Nearly four hours of often impassioned testimony failed to sway Sarasota City commissioners to reject an appeal that would have stopped a proposed housing development for formerly homeless and persons suffering from mental illness.

“It’s not a safe neighborhood and it’s been getting worse lately. This kind of project scares me because I think it might add to that,” said Michael White.

Attorney Dan Lobeck filed the appeal on behalf of his client Penn West Park.

“It is clear the severe lack of amenities on the site such as a place for them to congregate and recreate at this apartment building was not designed for neighborhood accountability there’s almost nothing compelling on the site to keep residents on the campus.. complex.” Michelle Winiecki Manager at Penn

West Park.

Suncoast residents against the project were wearing matching shirts.

Some neighborhood residents claim they were never notified about the Arbor Village project until this document showed up on their door step.

“I feel what’s being done right now is this is being slipped in,” said Lee Callahan.

“I’m very concerned about the children in the neighborhood. We have a lot of children in the neighborhood. I am also concerned because again no one’s received this notice. No one’s received anything. We learned about it because of this paper that was left on our doors last evening,”said Mey Vidal-Paredes.

Construction is expected to begin this summer.