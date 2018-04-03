VENICE — Beach goers in Venice will be sharing the sand with some heavy equipment over the next couple weeks.

Advantage Construction Group will be tilling the Venice beaches from the South Jetty to South Brohard Park. the beach tilling is required to enhance the sand for the upcoming sea turtle nesting season, which begins May 1.

Crews will be working from 6 to 11 p.m. and 6 to 11 a.m. daily.

Venice city officials are asking beach visitors to pay attention to the approaching equipment and use caution while spending time at the beach in areas where workers are present.