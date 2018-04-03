SARASOTA – The Sarasota City Commission denies hearing an appeal on the Arbor Village project.

Many delivered impassioned speeches to the City Commission on Monday, imploring the board to hear an appeal opposing a proposed housing development for formerly homeless and mentally ill individuals.

But despite nearly four hours of testimony from dozens of residents concerned about the Arbor Village project, a majority of the commission rejected hearing an appeal filed by a nearby property owner who operates the Pen West office park, saying the project meets city requirements.

The commission needed a super majority of four votes to entertain an appeal.