CHARLOTTE COUNTY – KIA car owners tested their basketball skills Monday night in Charlotte County.

As basketballs received a little air, contestants had to make a difficult half-court shot at Fuccillo KIA of Port Charlotte.

Some of the contestants were close and others came up with creative ways to make the basket.

KIA says whoever makes one shot would have their current KIA paid off in full.

After making a shot the contestant would have to make a second shot to get a third shot for a million dollars.

KIA general manager Kevin West says one time many contestants walked away as winners.

“Like I said I did see four people hit in one time in one year it was excellent. Like I said its always a great event excellent energy, and we love to see people hit shots.”

None of the contestants made a shot.