SARASOTA – The Sarasota Police Department is working on an officer-involved shooting.

It happened this morning just after midnight in the 2500 block of 12th Street. Officers were conducting a proactive patrol in the area after three business burglaries over the last three nights.

The officers tried to make contact with an individual on a bike to talk to him, but say he reached into his waistband and pulled out a handgun.

The weapon turned out to be a replica pellet gun.

The suspect was shot in the leg and taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He is is expected to survive.

The officers involved are on administrative leave as is policy while an investigation is underway.

 

 

Kathy Leon
