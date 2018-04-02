SARASOTA – The App called ShortStaf connects service Industry professionals with staff for private events.

The service was created by Christina Reynolds who launched a beta version last month. The app is now fully functional and available for Apple and Android devices.

When a registered party host needs someone to handle the dishes, pour drinks or play live music, the app connects them with its list of approved available workers.

According to the Herald-Tribune, costs can also view the staff members’ credentials and even a video message to get a sense of their personalities.

Like Uber and some other apps, both parties involved can rate each other, which helps create a level of accountability.

Kathy Leon
