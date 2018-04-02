MANATEE COUNTY – A Bradenton family evacuates their house as their laundry room catches fire Monday night.

East Manatee Fire Rescue reports, it happened just after 7:30 P.M. in the 100 block of 65th Street Northeast.

The fire extended into the attic and firefighters put out the blaze.

Six adults, two children and three pets were able to escape unharmed.

Firefighters used fans to push the smoke out.

Battalion Chief Derrick Toney says the family will have shelter tonight.

“We’re gonna work with Red Cross get them a place to stay. We’re gonna get the house secured, and we got the fire marshal in route to investigate it to see what the cause of the fire was.”

Toney says they put out the fire in ten minutes.