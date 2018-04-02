SARASOTA – The possibility of a homeless shelter being built in one Sarasota neighborhood, brings residents to Monday night’s City of Sarasota Commission meeting.

An appeal to a decision to turn Arbor Village, a Fruitville apartment complex located at 2901 Fruitville Rd., into a homeless shelter was filed by Daniel J. Lobeck, Esq.

The planning board approved the site plan application that proposed development of the complex.

The application says Arbor Village will house homeless individuals with chronic mental illnesses and histories of drug and alcohol abuse.

But some residents say they were not notified about the project.

“I’m very concerned about the children in the neighborhood. I’m also concerned because again, no one’s received this notice,” said Mey Vidal-Paredes who has been living in the neighborhood for 31 years.

“I called five neighbors tonight. Nobody even knows about it. Yet, they’re up with the commissioners saying everyone has been happily noticed. That’s not true,” said Lee Callahan who has been living in the neighborhood for over 16 years.

The planned project is a $20 million publicly funded facility.