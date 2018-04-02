SARASOTA – A Sarasota County deputy for 30 years and a foster mom for over a decade, Karen Hicks has fostered so many children she has lost count.

“They could have a better life. They could have a loving caring upbringing. Even if it’s not having all of the things that they want, but to have things that they need in life,” said Hicks.

Though she is considered to be a mom to many children, she only has one adopted son, Alonzo Palmer-Hicks.

“I already grew up without a father figure so I didn’t want to be out in my young adult life without a mother figure, a stable one at that,” said Palmer-Hicks.

Palmer-Hicks, who is a graduate of Florida A&M University, says that Hicks’ support while he was in high school brought him to this point.

“Knowing that she was watching. Knowing that anyone was watching will help you play. When I was younger I did not have anyone who would come and watch me play,” said Palmer-Hicks.

Daquone Tirene is not a part of the foster care program, but was sent to live with Hicks by his grandparents when he was in middle school. He is now a student at Webber International University.

“The odds were against me and I’ll just say that Karen was definitely on my side to make sure that I got to college,” said Tirene.

A gut renovation will be made to her three-bedroom home over the next several months.

“She deserves it. She’s been working for the community for a long time and she’s been helping us make sure we have everything we needed. So it’s good she actually gets something that pays off for her,” said Tirene.

“All the kids who are going to be coming to my house in foster care get to enjoy this new home,” said Hicks.