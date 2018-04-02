MANATEE COUNTY – The body of a 50 year old woman was found burning early Monday morning in Bradenton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. to reports of a body on fire in a wooded area in the 4600 block of 18th Street East.

The victim was dead when EMS arrived. The Sheriff’s Office has identified her as Veronica Polite of Bradenton.

The case is being investigated as a homicide at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.