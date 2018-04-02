BRADENTON – In a perfect world, buying a slice of pizza could help an animal in need. On Tuesday, 1,000 Degrees Pizzeria in Bradenton turned fantasy into reality.

“Fifteen percent of the proceeds that they make that day will go to Bishop to take care of our animals and fund our facility,” said Emily Bach, Public Relations and Events Coordinator at Bishop Animal Shelter.

Last month, owner Yashvi Patel donated a portion of sales from a busy Sunday to the Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund.

Patel said, “We had a tremendous response from the community, so we just decided to keep on going and help the community as much as we can.”

This month, the pizzeria chose one of Bradenton’s oldest no–kill shelters. “Dogs and cats will stay here for the rest of their lives until they get adopted,” Bach said.

Bishop welcomes more than just dogs and cats into their indoor/outdoor home; he welcomes reptiles, small animals, and birds.

Bach said, “Adding an animal just really adds years to your life and life to your years.”

With 52 dogs, 68 cats, nine rabbits, even a ferret, the facility approaches capacity. “We do often take in transfers from kill shelters so really the more lives we can adopt out here, the more dogs we can adopt out, the more lives we can save,” said Bach.

Bishop is seeking donations to help fund an expansion project to double in size.

Bach said, “We’re always accepting monetary donations. They’re very important to us because they help take care of our animals’ health.”

1,000 Degrees Pizzeria is located at 6220 14th St West in Bradenton.

Tuesday Hours: 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Bishop Animal Shelter is hosting an Earth Day Festival on April 21st. Visitors can donate blood through One Blood to earn a free adoption.