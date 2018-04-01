SIESTA KEY- Sunday morning, thousands of Suncoast residents and visiting family members unfold chairs on and lay out blankets for a unique Easter Sunday service.

The sun rises on Siesta Key Beach, and Jesus is resurrected.

Easter Sunday, Pine Shores Presbyterian Church takes worship from a steeple and pews to beach chairs and powdery sand.

This year they celebrate 61 sunrise ceremonies.

“It was really kind of a quaint little start to the tradition on the back of a pickup truck and that was our stage,” Pastor Bruce Wismer.

Now, the service is on a much bigger stage with an audience exceeding 2,000.

Allison Alles and her three kids visit from Michigan to spend Easter Sunday with extended family.

“Back home we would be attending a church service. It’s just a big part of our faith to be here on Easter Sunday,” she said, “Moving from darkness to light is going to be really special for us to experience as a family.”

“It’s been a tradition for the families. We get nice notes afterwards, ‘This is our third’ and ‘This is our tenth’,” said Pastor Wismer.

A short walk from the beach and a full heart brought Nancy and Stan Augsburger back for their third year.

“Just sitting amongst all the people, listening to the sunrise service…the moon up above starting out in the dark…we’re all the same,” Nancy said,”And when it’s over and you begin to walk home, the sun is coming out…there’s nothing better.”