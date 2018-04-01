BRADENTON – A shooting investigation is underway in Bradenton after two young men are shot Saturday night.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3100 block of 15th Street East.

As they were searching the area 18 year old Quezon Davion Bellamy and 22 year old James Mays-Davis showed up to a local hospital for gunshot wounds.

The report says they were unable to locate a crime scene in the area. As witnesses were giving conflicting statements regarding the incident.

It remains under investigation.