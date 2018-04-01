MANATEE COUNTY – A 25-year-old Myakka man died Sunday morning in a one-car accident, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

According to the reports, the unidentified driver of a Dodge Neon was traveling west on a driveway in the 35100 block of State Road 64 East around 2:50 a.m. For unknown reasons, the driver ran off the roadway, veered back on and overturned.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle as it rolled into a ditch.

The driver’s identity remains unidentified pending notification of next of kin, he was declared dead at the scene of the accident.