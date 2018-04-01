SARASOTA – Sunday’s forecast was mostly sunny with a 100% chance of Easter eggs.

It was Hope City Church’s second annual Easter egg hunt with a helicopter dropping thousands of treasure-filled eggs.

“We talked to the helicopter pilot, and he said, ‘Here’s the most we can take,’ so we filled the helicopter to capacity, and we had to spread the rest on the field before that,” Hope City Pastor Peter Gowesky said.

For a grand total of 12,000 eggs.

Gowesky said with eggs falling from the sky, he had a team preparing a month in advance to go over safety protocols.

“How are we gonna handle this day? How are we gonna handle this many people?” Gowesky said, “and it went off without a hitch.”

Families stood behind the line until someone yelled, “Go!” to start the game where everyone pretty much has the same strategy.

“We ran to get the eggs,” Easter Egg Hunter Aaylah Young said.

“I just run to a pile of eggs and try to get as many as I can,” Easter Egg Hunter Lauren Steinhoff said.

The kids are hoping to open them and find something sweet.

“A lot of candy,” Easter Egg Hunter Leah Haney said.

Gowesky says his goal at Hope City is to make church fun.

“For too long people have endured going to church, and we think that they should enjoy it,” Gowesky said.

It’s safe to say they did, and no promises, but it looks like you can expect a third annual helicopter drop.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my church, and I think the best is yet to come,” Gowesky said. “The future’s bright.”