SARASOTA – A hit-and-run crash leaves several people injured and one man arrested.

According to Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota Fire Department officials, the accident occurred around 2:40 P.M. at the intersection of Fruitville and Macintosh Road.

34-year-old David Ross tried to make a left turn on a red light and ran into a car carrying 56-year-old Betsy Conklin and 25-year-old Samantha Conklin. Both women, one of which was pregnant, sustained serious injuries and were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Ross was not injured and left the scene before first responders arrived, troopers said.

He was later located and arrested for leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of Fruitville Road until emergency crews were able to clear the scene.

If you would like to help the women involved in the crash you can visit their go fund me page.