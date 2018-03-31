SARASOTA – A hit-and-run crash leaves several people injured.

According to Florida Highway Patrol and Sarasota Fire Department officials, the accident occurred around 2:40 P.M. at the intersection of Fruitville and Macintosh Road.

The crash has closed the eastbound lanes of Fruitville road as emergency crews process the scene. SNN has been told a pregnant woman was taken by ground to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and multiple children are involved.

Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

This is an ongoing investigation.