SARASOTA – A motorcycle accident sends one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.

It happened at Lorraine Road and Polo Club Lane around 12 A.M.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident was caused when the man’s motorcycle failed to maintain control and ran off the roadway eventually colliding with a tree.

The driver of the bike was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for critical injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.