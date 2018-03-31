SPORTS – Suncoast resident Dick Vitale got to meet one lucky lady before the Final Four kicks off in San Antonio Saturday.

Dick sent a picture into SNN calling Sister Jean his hero,

Will the power of prayer from the most popular lady in San Antonio SISTER JEAN propel @RamblersMBB to a W over @umichbball ?@ESPN_ReceDavis @leefitting @jksports pic.twitter.com/UNTox7WVV0 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 31, 2018

Sister Jean is ready to support her Loyola Chicago Ramblers who will face off against the Michigan Wolverines tonight with the winner going to the NCAA Championship.