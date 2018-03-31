SARASOTA – Two siblings, living in different states, adopted into two different families find their way back to each other on the Suncoast.

They didn’t know the other existed. Born in Guatemala later adopted by two separate American families.

Gustavo Klima is 20, he lives in Chicago.He didn’t know his 15 year old sister Keleigh Koenigner lived in Sarasota.

“I was adopted so I didn’t think I would have another sibling or else they would have been adopted with me, but I didn’t think about the age difference,” said Klima

Wanting to confirm his ethnicity, Klima signed up for Ancestry DNA . Koenigner did the same thing1,000 miles away.

“We just kind of glanced over them and we looked at the matches and then it had him as an important immediate family,” said Koenigner.

A few months later he gets a life changing email.

“Suddenly I get a message at like 2 A.M like hey I think I’m your sister,” said Klima.

Shocked and not knowing how to react Klima tells his mom, Marcia who lives on Siesta Key.

“He said ,om I have a sister and I said ooooh give me some more information, and then he found out she was in Florida,” said Klima.

What happened next still gives her goosebumps.

“And the next morning , I was watching SNN and they were doing a story on a march and this little face walks by and that was her and I knew it was her when I saw her face, and she’s like she’s close,”

A family reunion 15 years in the making began to take shape over spring break.