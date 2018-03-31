BRADENTON- A Bradenton pizzeria turns a hard day’s work into an opportunity to help the community.

Buying slice of pizza Tuesday at 1,000 Degrees Pizzeria in Bradenton will help Bishop Animal Shelter.

The no–kill shelter is one of Bradenton’s oldest. Bishop takes in everything from dogs and cats, to rabbits and ferrets.

15% of the pizzeria’s proceeds Tuesday will be donated.

“Every little bit counts,” said Yashvi Patel, “We did the Parkland High School fundraising last month and it was very successful and we had a tremendous response from the community so we just decided to keep on going and help the community as much as we can. I’m a pet–friendly person so I do want to save them and I know they are out there to save the animals”

Bishop Animal Shelter is approaching capacity and needs help with their expansion project as well vaccination fees.

1,000 Degrees Pizzeria is located on 6220 14th St W in Bradenton.