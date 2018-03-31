SARASOTA – An agreement has been reached between Blue Cross Blue Shield and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

A statement from the insurance company reads in part:

“We are pleased to announce we have reached a three-year contract agreement with Sarasota Memorial Health care system.”

The new agreement will go into effect April 1st.

The company also says members should not experience disruptions in their care.

The statement goes on to say “we value Sarasota Memorial’s participation in our networks, and we’re glad we could reach a mutually beneficial agreement, as it is essential for us to deliver the most affordable health coverage possible.”