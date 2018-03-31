SARASOTA – An 11-foot alligator was pulled from a pool in Sarasota County Friday night.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office documented the encounter on its official Twitter page during a “Tweet from the Beat.” That’s when deputies post live updates while they’re on patrol, allowing Twitter users to follow along.

https://twitter.com/SarasotaSheriff/status/980002545996369920

Just before midnight, deputies tweeted a picture of the gator in a swimming pool in the Calusa Lakes neighborhood in Nokomis.

“Just when you think your #TweetFromTheBeat is off to a slow start…you get a call for a #Gator in a swimming pool,” the tweet read.

The photo was also posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, where hundreds of people reacted.

The sheriff’s office later posted a video of a trapper pulling the reptile from the swimming pool with the hashtags #NeverADullMoment and #OnlyInFlorida.