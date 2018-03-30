BRADENTON – The Record Industry Association of America says that digital downloads have fallen behind physical music media for the first time since 2011.

Vinyl record sales are surpassing both CDs and digital downloads.

Local record collectors and sellers like Douglas Holland of Jerk Dog Records can see the difference in their business….

“Every year my sales have gone up. This past year surpassed my wildest thoughts. I was really surprised when I did my taxes and calculated my sales,” said Douglas Holland who is the owner of Jerk Dog Records, located in Bradenton.

Holland believes the artwork may be part of what is driving people to vinyl records.

“For a lot of people it became really hard to find to the point that they just thought it was obsolete, but now young people are experiencing the joy of the art work that you really can’t appreciate on digital files,” says Holland.

Holland says vinyl records help people learn to be present and mindful.

“You have to sort of be in the moment to enjoy them. You can’t just put them on shuffle, you can’t just skip to the next track with any sort of ease. It really causes you to thoughtfully listen to the music,” says Holland.

If you’re interested in starting your own vinyl collection, a thrift store might be a nice place to begin looking.

The RIAA says this is the third year in a row digital downloads posted double digit declines.