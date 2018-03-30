SARASOTA COUNTY – Come down to Venice to see accurate replica ships of Christopher Columbus’ expedition before they sail away.

The Pinta and Nina made their way to fisherman’s wharf marina Thursday displayed as a floating museum.

Visitors took a step back in time as they boarded the ships and examined some of the 15th century artifacts.

Nina captain Stephen Sanger says both ships took three years a piece to build in Brazil by 8th generation Portuguese ship rights.

The ships are called Portuguese caravels and the Nina is constructed without any electricity using techniques going back over 500 years.

Sanger says the Nina and Pinta made it for the four entire voyages to the new world and back to Europe.

“The Nina and Pinta completed the first voyage together the Nina just beating the Pinta back to Spain on the first voyage to give the news to the king and queen of Spain. Then the Nina was used for two more voyages after that with Columbus being his flag ship. The Pinta only made the first voyage and went on the mouth of the Amazon.”

The ships will be in Venice for open tours until next Tuesday. Then they will sail to Punta Gorda and stop there for ten days.