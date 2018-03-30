SARASOTA- The Jewish community comes together Friday evening at Temple Emanu–El for a Seder dinner to celebrate the beginning of Passover.

The sun goes down and Passover commences…

“It is the recounting, the retelling, the re-imagining of the story of the Israelites being freed from slavery under Egyptian rule of the Pharaoh and we retell that story through a festive meal,” said Rabbi Michael Shefrin.

It’s the most celebrated Jewish holiday around the world. Traditionally, it starts right at home, with a Seder dinner alongside family.

Rabbi Michael said, “We recount things like the Ten Plagues and we eat bitter herbs that help us understand some of the harder times in life and help us to imagine what it would be like ourselves to be slaves in Egypt.”

But at Temple Emanu–El, “family” has a different definition.

“We have a lot of people who don’t have a lot of places to go and so we’re able to serve those people,” said Marian Raupp, Ritual Committee Chairperson at Temple Emanu-El.

It was their biggest Seder dinner yet; hosting more than 250 guests.

Rabbi said, “Basically they didn’t want to cook, so we’re thrilled to have them here.”

For Michele Wieckowski, family comes from old and new places. “One of them is a friend for over twenty years and the others are more recent friends,” she said, “These are the people I want to continue to nurture in my life and become part of the family more.”

Rabbi Michael said,”It makes it possible for each of us as Jews, as visitors, to feel as if we were there thousands of years ago and that links us in a chain, one generation to another to another in the hopes of freedom for all people.”