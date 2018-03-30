FLORIDA – South Sarasota has been ranked the best area to go to public school in Florida. It’s according to a new ranking by national website Niche.com. The website gives schools in south Sarasota an A+ overall grade and A+ public schools grade. The general region of Sarasota was also ranked third in best public schools in Florida.

Sarasota schools also have the No. 2 Florida Standards assessment scores on English Language Arts tests in the state. while student SAT scores have ranked above state and national averages since 2012.