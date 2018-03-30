FLORIDA – South Sarasota has been ranked the best area to go to public school in Florida. It’s according to a new ranking by national website Niche.com. The website gives schools in south Sarasota an A+ overall grade and A+ public schools grade. The general region of Sarasota was also ranked third in best public schools in Florida.

Sarasota schools also have the No. 2 Florida Standards assessment scores on English Language Arts tests in the state. while student SAT scores have ranked above state and national averages since 2012.

SHARE
Previous articleSarasota mayor addresses concerns about new housing project
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com