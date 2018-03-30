SARASOTA COUNTY – Schools in South Sarasota receive a number one rank as the best area to go to public school in Florida.

The website Niche.com gives South Sarasota County schools a grade of an “A” plus for overall and public school ranking.

Pineview School received the rank of number one in the state of Florida.

Sarasota County School Board chair Bridget Ziegler says it’s exciting for a national publication to recognize the schools and it’s a great testament to everyone involved.

She says in order to stay at the top the district has to keep working hard.

“Again I think Sarasota County and we say this and if you go visit our schools and you look at other counties even in the state we’re really blessed to have tremendous schools. But we still keep need to push harder and see how we can improve but lets celebrate this great honor.”

Niche says the general region of Sarasota ranks third in best public schools in Florida.